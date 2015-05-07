Ballet Flamenco: Mother-daughter team bring Flamenco dance to the Bay Area

Flamenco performer Carolina Lugo recently died and to honor her legacy here in the Bay Area, we're revisiting this conversation with her and her daughter Carolé Acuña.

LUGO: The magic that happens on stage with both of us -- the energy we draw from one another -- can't be explained. But it's there.

Carolina was the fourth generation of women flamenco dancers in her family. So when she had a baby girl, she knew that she wanted her to follow in the tradition of her mothers before her.

Today, Carolé still performs and you can catch her this Saturday, December 16 at 5:30 at Pena Pachamama in San Francisco.

