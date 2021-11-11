© 2021 KALW
Binah: Young Jean Lee

Published November 11, 2021 at 6:01 AM PST
Playwright Young Jean Lee talks about confronting controversial themes, like race, feminism, class and religion, through storytelling approaches that defy tradition and expectations.

With the 2018 production of Straight White Men, she became the first Asian American woman to have a play produced on Broadway. Her other plays include Untitled Feminist Show, We’re Gonna Die, The Shipment and Church. She is the recipient of a Guggenheim Fellowship, two OBIE Awards, a Prize in Literature from the American Academy of Arts and Letters, and a Doris Duke Artist Award.

She was joined in conversation by Mina Morita, Artistic Director of Crowded Fire, at the Jewish Community Center of San Francisco in 2019.

David Kwan
David Kwan is the editor and producer of Binah, featuring remarkable artists and thinkers who’ve come to speak at the Jewish Community Center of San Francisco as part of their Arts & Ideas program.
