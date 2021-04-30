Binah
Thursdays at 2pm
Binah features creative voices from the Jewish Community Center of San Francisco. In this series, we bring you remarkable artists and thinkers who’ve come to speak at the JCCSF as part of their Arts & Ideas program.
Latest Episodes
Peter Toren spent years pursuing an art collection that was stolen from their family by the Nazis during WWII, including the painting “Two Riders on the Beach” by artist Max Liebermann.
Twitty is the creator of Afroculinaria, the first blog devoted to African-American historic foodways. His book, The Cooking Gene: A Journey Through African American Culinary History in the Old South, won the 2018 James Beard Foundation Book Award for Book of the Year.
Psychologist and Nobel Prize-winner Daniel Kahneman, management professor and former McKinsey partner Olivier Sibony, and legal scholar and behavioral economist Cass Sunstein offer remedies to reduce bias and ultimately make better decisions.
U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar discusses antitrust law in America and the dangers of vast information gathering through monopolies in the digital age.
Author Judy Batalion shares the untold story of women resistance fighters in the Polish-Jewish ghettos during World War II.
Anna Sale, the creator and host of the podcast Death, Sex & Money, wants you to have that conversation about the most fraught topics in a thoughtful and generous way.
Broadway and television actor Tovah Feldshuh recounts her own mother-daughter relationship that challenged shifting socio-cultural expectations of women and shaped a career.
Author and journalist Malcolm Gladwell delves deep into questions of how technology and best intentions collide in the heat of war.
Racial justice educator and spiritual activist Rachel Ricketts offers mindful and practical steps for all of us to dismantle white supremacy on a personal and collective level.
Writer and artist Mari Andrew explores the wide spectrum of feelings that exist between joy and sorrow.