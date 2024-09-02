'THRESHOLDS' by poet Susana Praver-Perez

Susana Praver-Perez is a Pushcart nominated poet, editor, and winner of the San Francisco Foundation/Nomadic Press Literary Prize for Poetry (2021). Susana has studied Creative Writing at: Naropa Institute’s Summer Poetics program, U.C. Berkeley’s Poetry for the People, Berkeley City College from which she holds a Certificate in Creative Writing/Poetry, and is an alumna of Macondo & Las Dos Brujas Writers' Workshop. Susana’s poems have appeared in numerous literary journals, anthologies, & multi-media projects. Her first full-length book of poetry, "HURRICANES, LOVE AFFAIRS, & OTHER DISASTERS," was published by Nomadic Press in 2021 and won the 2022 PEN Oakland Josephine Miles Award for Excellence. Her second book "Return Against The Flow" was published this year by Black Lawrence Press.

THRESHOLDS

In the haze of half dream

I don’t know where

I am Oakland or San Juan.

I see Barbara Lee & Carmen Yulín,

a pair

of timbales

bridging their hands.

I live on this street and across a span

of trans/continent/al flights

& satellite beeps.

Some days, I croon

buenas tardes to a distant ear,

the sun still

donning its shoes.

On others, coffee assures me

Oakland is awake—

though it still slumbers

and I am the moon cantando.

In the haze of half sleep

this poem

appears like I appear

en mi calle— unannounced —

gliding along an ocean’s rhyme.

Acaríciame con tus palmas— I am

tired of half-lived stories.

Sueño despierta—

tired of adjectives, long for

nouns & verbs.

In the haze of half-light

I wonder what nouns

will meet my eyes today,

what verbs

will animate

this grateful body?