UC workers stage one-day strike to press contract demands

Thousands of workers from University of California campuses and medical centers across the Bay Area walked off their jobs yesterday (Tuesday) in a one-day strike. They are alleging staff shortages, bad faith bargaining, and unfair labor practices.

Sixty-thousand UC employees from all campuses participated. They include health care workers and researchers and are represented by two different unions.

The unions have been trying to reach new contracts with the university system for months.

Local 9119, representing health care workers, recently filed an unfair labor practice charge against UC.

The university has offered wage increases to both unions amounting to 11 percent over the next three years. They also want separate negotiations for accredited positions.

But union leaders have rejected such talks.

