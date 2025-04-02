© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

UC workers stage one-day strike to press contract demands

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published April 2, 2025 at 2:28 PM PDT
@Martin Lopez

Thousands of workers from University of California campuses and medical centers across the Bay Area walked off their jobs yesterday (Tuesday) in a one-day strike. They are alleging staff shortages, bad faith bargaining, and unfair labor practices.

Sixty-thousand UC employees from all campuses participated. They include health care workers and researchers and are represented by two different unions.

The unions have been trying to reach new contracts with the university system for months.

Local 9119, representing health care workers, recently filed an unfair labor practice charge against UC.

The university has offered wage increases to both unions amounting to 11 percent over the next three years. They also want separate negotiations for accredited positions.

But union leaders have rejected such talks.
Bay Area Headlines
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid