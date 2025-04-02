MAKING GAY HISTORY: The Nazi Era (Episode 02)
Since the 2024 election, we’ve been leaning into the notion that “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it”
That’s why the Queer Power Hour is so honored to be the first and only public radio station in the country to air all of a new series about the dark, overlooked history of Nazi persecution of LGBTQ people in the lead up to World War II and during the Holocaust. This extraordinary work of historical reporting was produced by Eric Marcus and our friends at Making Gay History
Today’s show features Parts 03 and 04 of the series:
- Part 03: An overview of life in the Nazi concentration camps that offers a glimpse into the experiences of LGBTQ people in occupied countries during WWII.
- Part 04: We hear from Stefan Kosinski. As a teenager in Poland, he was beaten, tortured, and sent to prison. His crime was that he fell in love with a soldier in the German army.