How can we talk about the obesity crisis without shaming?

On this edition of Your Call, we continue our series on cancer, chronic disease, and prevention by focusing on the obesity crisis in the US.

New research published in the Lancet finds that obesity related deaths are on the rise and the obesity epidemic continues to skyrocket with no end in sight. Over the past three decades, obesity rates in adults and adolescents, aged 15 to 24, have more than doubled. Obesity-related health risks include type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and some cancers.

How can we talk about the obesity crisis and the health effects of obesity without shaming?

Guest:

Dr. Hana Kahleova, director of clinical research at the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, author of Vegetarian Diet in the Treatment of Diabetes, and contributor to Vegetarian and Plant-Based Diets in Health and Disease Prevention

Resources:

AAMC: Shame on us for shaming people with excess weight

The Lancet: More than half of adults and a third of children and adolescents predicted to have overweight or obesity by 2050

Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine: Swapping Animal Products for Plant-Based Foods—No Matter How Processed—Leads to Weight Loss, Finds New Study

NIH: Health Risks of Overweight & Obesity