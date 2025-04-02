© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
SF’s Muni cutting summer bus service

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published April 2, 2025 at 2:23 PM PDT
Muni bus on San Francisco street
Jann Ramirez
/
KALW News
SFMTA hopes new projects will help fund its transit system.

In a meeting yesterday, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency voted to move forward with cutting or limiting service to six bus lines this summer.

Despite ridership rebounding to three-quarters of pre-COVID totals, Muni needs to close A 50-million dollar budget deficit. In July 2026, that gap is expected to balloon to more than 300 million dollars.

The cuts are expected to save more than seven million dollars and are planned to go into effect on June 21.

But the decision did not go through without pushback. Dozens of members of the public spoke out at yesterday’s meeting, urging the SFMTA to reconsider.
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
