SF’s Muni cutting summer bus service

In a meeting yesterday, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency voted to move forward with cutting or limiting service to six bus lines this summer.

Despite ridership rebounding to three-quarters of pre-COVID totals, Muni needs to close A 50-million dollar budget deficit. I n July 2026, that gap is expected to balloon to more than 300 million dollars.

The cuts are expected to save more than seven million dollars and are planned to go into effect on June 21.

But the decision did not go through without pushback. Dozens of members of the public spoke out at yesterday’s meeting, urging the SFMTA to reconsider.