'Shuffled, Never Broken' by poet Youssef Alaoui

Youssef Alaoui is an Arab-Latino, born in California. His mother is Colombiana. His father was Moroccan. The Alaoui-Fdilis are originally from Fez. His brothers and aunts and uncles and cousins are today mostly in Casablanca and Rabat. His family and heritage are an endless source of inspiration for his varied, dark, spiritual and carnal writings. He has an MFA in Poetics from New College of California. There, he studied Classical Arabic, Spanish Baroque and Contemporary Moroccan poetry. He is also well versed in the most dour and macabre literature of the 19th Century. His poems have appeared in Exquisite Corpse, 580 Split, Cherry Bleeds, Virgogray Press, Red Fez, Big Bridge, Dusie Press, Paris Lit Up, The Opiate, and nominated for a Pushcart at Full of Crow. Youssef is an original creator of the East Bay literary arts festival “Beast Crawl.” In 2012 he created Paper Press Books & Associates Publishing Company. This press offers several important books of poetry and one poetry and art compendium.

Shuffled Never Broken

Time is a collective, it moves in spirals

twisted loops in road grease

and midnight tires

Odor of sweets and malt liquor

the idea of silence hovers

under glowing cranes and back bend bridges

We take the train where cops lined youth up

we march in streets where people sleep

some sleep too long

Even if by accident

heroin dreams can’t save the Ship

she’s burning now, wave from shore

Hey you TV tower

Vollmer peak Leonids glow

pebbles skip in sleep away skies

Motorcycle kick back glitter view, beer can hand

all silver and dust where the land falls away

behold the dazzle we sometimes honor

(...)

Heartbreak and heroism burst in hardhat burrito foil

it’s the sunshine day that smacks of fault lines and blood

churning concrete and metal, gun turrets above

Civil war dead, a chocolatier, and a mayor all share the same hill

ofrendas cluster in the flats, used napkin roll, tumble weave twirl

traffic pressed plastic leavings, a zen garden for someone

Cool rain washes back anger just enough for the next time

clouds part, wet paper puddle dance it’s the new thing

there’s no stopping this melting revolution town

always shuffled, never broken