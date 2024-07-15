' All of Us, Oracles' by poet Ariel Neidermeier

Ariel Neidermeier is a first generation descendant of Filipino immigrants. Her writing explores themes of freedom, sovereignty, and lineages of survival. She will be preforming her work at Beast Crawl on July 27, Oakland's Premier Festival for Literary Arts & Performance.

All of Us, Oracles

Us sensitive souls are both

bird and snake, prophet and alchemist. All of us

poets, instruments of the wind,

appointed by the stars.

Every day we bow to the river

to pray, ears flush to the earth. Listening

our devotion.

We who spin gold

of an endless night.

Our fingers deft at weaving

even carnage. Every indigenous root

returned to in awe, braiding a song

of hope and memory

for all of us.

Forgive the dark urge to hide.

Forgive the fear of burning,

when not seeing is necessary

for survival.

Sometimes the best of us are moved

to madness. As when our elders let snakes

pierce flesh and in poison drank

glorious sight.

Remember, we will hold you,

tip cool water to your lips, sing of love

for those who fly too close to the

Underworld.

Remember it is safe

to make a home of your body,

to be a witness

tuned to pure and ancient things,

as if all hands were unbound,

and reaching

for the moon.