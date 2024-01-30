THE INTERSECTION: Golden Gate × Leavenworth / Part 2

The second episode of THE INTERSECTION is about what it's like to grow up and work near the corner of Golden Gate Ave and Leavenworth Street in San Francisco's Tenderloin.

David Boyer spent most of 2015 researching and recording at one corner in the Tenderloin. Much has changed in the neighborhood and the Bay Area since then. We’ve been through a pandemic, an economic downturn, talk of a doom loop, and more. And the Tenderloin has seen several major developments and an influx of new residents.

Still, for better or worse, the stories you’ll hear this week remain relevant and the neighborhood's challenges remain daunting. But hopefully these stories also help increase our collective understanding of this overlooked and often misunderstood neighborhood.