YLR: The Virus, The Beach, Justice

Two coronavirus stories to tell. First, the story of one man, and how one person could and did make a difference. Seeing crowded beaches throughout the beach, how Brent Turner rallied local officials to close the beaches before the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Then, a second story, of working in the trenches of the justice system, and how courts throughout the state, and the nation, have been paralyzed as individuals within test positive, and how the public has been excluded to the protection of all.

YLR host Jeff Hayden is joined tonight by long-time Half Moon Bay resident Brent Turner, by Kari Mueller, chair of the San Mateo County Surfrider Foundation, and Redwood City attorney Paula Spano.

Questions for Jeff and his guests? Call (415) 841-4134 or (866) 798-8255.