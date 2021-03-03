 YLR: Lawyers and Social Change | KALW
Related Program: 
Your Legal Rights

YLR: Lawyers and Social Change

By Jeff Hayden 1 hour ago

In an unusual show for us, away from legal nuts and bolts; we look to lawyers who volunteer considerable time and effort to try to improve OUR lives.

In our first segment, we look to a committee of one local bar association – that is, the Race and Social Justice Task Force of the San Mateo County Bar Association in their quest to advance justice for all.

In our second segment, we look at the Conference of California Bar Associations, serving justice in California by bringing together attorney volunteers from around the state to seek, debate, and promote creative, non-partisan changes to the law for the benefit of Californians.

Questions for YLR host Jeff Hayden and his guests?  You got something that OUGHT TO BE A LAW?  Call us at (866) 798-8255.

Tags: 
Peter Goldscheider
NAZAR GHOSSEIRI
deborah kemper
Oliver Dunlap
Matt Schechter
Shaun Dabby Jacobs
Michele Anderson
Jeff Hayden
Law and Social Change
Race and Social Justice
Conference of California Bar Associations
San Mateo County Bar Association

Related Content

Civil Unrest or Redress Grievances

By Jeff Hayden Jun 3, 2020

A series of protests embroil the entire country following another killing at the hands of a police officer.  Some are outraged by the loss of life, others by the destruction of property and civil unrest that followed.  

The evolving role of Local Bar Associations

By Martin MacClain Mar 6, 2019

What is the evolving role of the local Bar Associations: beyond relationships with the lawyers, what are they doing in the community, and what does this mean to the non-lawyers in the community?  What are they doing for me?

Host Jeff Hayden welcomes guests from three Bar Associations in the listening area.

Your Legal Rights: Ethics in a Time of Pandemic and Protest

By Jeff Hayden Jun 17, 2020

Tonight, a special crossover episode Of Your Legal Rights And KALW’S popular Philosophy Talk -- the program that questions everything ... except your intelligence.  

We are simultaneously facing a pandemic and massive social unrest. we all find ourselves entangled in moral dilemmas; so, we have assembled a group of guests-philosophers, attorneys, analysts-who are professionally engaged in examining the ethical and legal problems that now confront all of us.