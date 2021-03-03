YLR: Lawyers and Social Change

In an unusual show for us, away from legal nuts and bolts; we look to lawyers who volunteer considerable time and effort to try to improve OUR lives.

In our first segment, we look to a committee of one local bar association – that is, the Race and Social Justice Task Force of the San Mateo County Bar Association in their quest to advance justice for all.

In our second segment, we look at the Conference of California Bar Associations, serving justice in California by bringing together attorney volunteers from around the state to seek, debate, and promote creative, non-partisan changes to the law for the benefit of Californians.

