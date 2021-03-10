YLR: Conservatorships and Guardianships

We’ve seen people who seem to be engrossed in conversaton, when there is nobody around; but, isn’t there more here? What of your distant uncle, lapsing into dimentia with no close family?

Tonight we take a look at the law regarding conservatorships, guardianships, and how we take care of one another who no longer have the capacity to make decisions for themselves.

Joining YLR host Jeff Hayden for this examination of social justice, San Ramon Estate Planning & Elder Law Lawyer Ivette M. Santaella, San Francisco Psychiatrist George Bach-Y-Rita, and San Mateo criminal defense attorney Mara Feiger.

