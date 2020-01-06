Why We Need Real Food & Living Wage Jobs In Public Schools

On this edition of Your Call, Jennifer Gaddis discusses her new book The Labor of Lunch: Why We Need Real Food and Real Jobs in American Public Schools.

Over 32 million children participate in the national school lunch program. In many schools, large corporations supply cafeterias with cheap unhealthy food. The nation’s 420,000 school cafeteria workers are among the lowest paid public sector workers. What will it take to ensure healthy food for students and living wage jobs for cafeteria workers?

Later in the show, Valerie Castile will discuss student lunch debt. Her son Philando was shot and killed by a police officer during a traffic stop in Minnesota in 2016. He was a beloved cafeteria worker.

Guests:

Jennifer E. Gaddis, assistant professor of Civil Society and Community Studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and author of The Labor of Lunch: Why We Need Real Food and Real Jobs in American Public Schools

Valerie Castile, CEO and President of the Philando Castile Relief Foundation

Web Resources:

CBS News: Half a million kids could lose free school lunches under new Trump administration rule

StarTribune: Philando Castile's mother helps pay lunch debt at Robbinsdale Cooper High