Philosophy Talk: Post-Truth Politics

Have we entered a post-truth era in which politicians and "news" outlets can lie without consequence?

You've probably heard about the dangerous effects of fake news, and the spread of sensational and targeted falsities. But what about "legitimate" news, one might still ask? Well, do you want the "liberal truth" or the "conservative truth"? Just stick to the facts? What if my "facts" differ from yours? Listen to science? Those scientists are all in someone's pocket, you know. Can we know anything anymore in this age of epistemic nihilism? Have we entered the "post-truth" era? What does this mean for politics, policy, and accountability? The Philosophers don't fake it with Christopher Meyers from CSU Bakersfield, editor of A Philosophical Approach to Journalism Ethics. Sunday 1/19 at 11 am and Tuesday 1/21 at 12 noon.