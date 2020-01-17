 Philosophy Talk: Post-Truth Politics | KALW
Related Program: 
Philosophy Talk

Philosophy Talk: Post-Truth Politics

By Devon Strolovitch 20 seconds ago

Have we entered a post-truth era in which politicians and "news" outlets can lie without consequence?

You've probably heard about the dangerous effects of fake news, and the spread of sensational and targeted falsities. But what about "legitimate" news, one might still ask? Well, do you want the "liberal truth" or the "conservative truth"? Just stick to the facts? What if my "facts" differ from yours? Listen to science? Those scientists are all in someone's pocket, you know. Can we know anything anymore in this age of epistemic nihilism? Have we entered the "post-truth" era? What does this mean for politics, policy, and accountability? The Philosophers don't fake it with Christopher Meyers from CSU Bakersfield, editor of A Philosophical Approach to Journalism Ethics. Sunday 1/19 at 11 am and Tuesday 1/21 at 12 noon.

Tags: 
philosophy
politics
media
truth
government

Related Content

Philosophy Talk: Habermas and Democracy

By Devon Strolovitch Nov 29, 2019

Could rational communication really be the true key to real democracy?   


Philosophy Talk: Hobbes and the Ideal Citizen

By Devon Strolovitch Nov 5, 2019

What do citizens owe the state? What does the state owe its citizens?


Philosophy Talk: Sanctuary Cities

By Devon Strolovitch Nov 19, 2019

What rights should undocumented immigrants have?