Philosophy Talk: The Ethical Jerk

Could studying moral philosophy make you more moral -- or more of a jerk?

Ethics philosophers are more ethical than the average individual — right? Well, maybe not. Studies show that philosophy professors are just as biased as the rest of us, and no more generous in their charitable giving. So does that mean they’re not any more ethical too? What’s the point of doing moral philosophy if it’s not to make ourselves more ethical? How can we make ourselves better people? Or are we doomed to moral mediocrity, despite our best efforts to the contrary? Josh and Ray play nice with Eric Schwitzgebel from UC Riverside, author of A Theory of Jerks and Other Philosophical Oddities. Sunday 7/26 at 11 am and Tuesday 7/28 and 6 pm.