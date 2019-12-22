One Planet: Why Has California Lost 90 Percent Of Its Kelp Forests?

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we'll rebroadcast our conversation with environmental scientist Laura Rogers-Bennett about the alarming decline of underwater kelp forests and the explosion of kelp eating purple sea urchins off of California's coast.

Between 2013 and 2017, 90 percent of bull kelp and 96 percent of red abalone disappeared from California’s waters. What’s the impact of climate change on the near collapse of kelp forests? What will it take to bring them back?

Guest:

Dr. Laura Rogers-Bennett, senior environmental scientist and a specialist with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Marine Region

Web Resources:

Science Daily: California's crashing kelp forest

The Guardian: Sea urchin population soars 10,000% in five years, devastating US coastline