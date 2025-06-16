Special election for San Jose City Council set for next week

Vote centers in San Jose are open ahead of the June 24 City Council District 3 special runoff election, the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters announced.

Gabby Chavez-Lopez and Anthony Tordillos are running in the special runoff election because neither received more than 50 percent of the vote in the April 8 election.

Both are running to replace incumbent Omar Torres. Torres resigned last November after the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office charged him with three counts of child molestation.

Two vote centers will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Monday, June 23.

This Saturday, June 21, an additional four-day vote center will be open at the Center for Employment Training banquet room at 701 Vine St. In San Jose.

On Election Day, all three of these vote centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

At each vote center, voters are able to vote in person, drop off their ballot, and get language assistance. There is also curbside voting and same-day conditional voter registration and voting, the Registrar of Voters said.

