Millions take to the streets to protest Trump's authoritarianism

On this edition of Your Call, we're opening the lines to get your take on this political moment.

On Sunday night, authorities arrested Vance Boelter, the alleged gunman who assassinated Minnesota State Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark in their home early Saturday. Authorities say he also shot State Senator John Hoffman and his wife Yvette in their home, but they survived and are in stable condition. Officials say he left a list of politicians, abortion rights supporters, doctors, and Planned Parenthood officials at the scene. He also had No Kings papers in his fake police car, according to Fox 9.

More than five million people in all 50 states took to the streets to oppose the Trump administration's authoritarianism on Saturday, according to No Kings organizers. People in large and small towns say they’ve never seen so many people on the streets.

As millions took to the streets, Donald Trump’s military parade rolled past sparse crowds, according to The New Yorker. It reportedly cost $45 million.

Guest:

David Cay Johnston, Pulitzer-Prize winning investigative journalist, bestselling author of several books, including The Big Cheat: How Donald Trump Fleeced America and Enriched Himself and His Family and It's Even Worse Than You Think: What the Trump Administration Is Doing to America, co-founder of DCReport.org, and professor of practice at the Rochester Institute of Technology