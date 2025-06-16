© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
CCSF appoints new chancellor

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published June 16, 2025 at 1:54 PM PDT
The City College of San Francisco
Wikimedia Commons
/
Wikimedia Commons
The City College of San Francisco

The San Francisco Chronicle reported the college’s board of trustees selected Kimberlee Messina to the position.

The 55-year old has been the president of Spokane Falls Community College since 2019.Messina is a native of Sacramento. She formerly taught and held administrative roles at several Bay Area community colleges.

As chancellor, Messina will oversee all the community college district's operations, its six physical locations, and a budget of 300 million dollars. About 40,000 students attend CCSF.

She will be the school’s fourth chancellor in five years.
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid