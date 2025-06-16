CCSF appoints new chancellor

The San Francisco Chronicle reported the college’s board of trustees selected Kimberlee Messina to the position.

T he 55-year old has been the president of Spokane Falls Community College since 2019. Messina is a native of Sacramento. She formerly taught and held administrative roles at several Bay Area community colleges.

As chancellor, Messina will oversee all the community college district's operations, its six physical locations, and a budget of 300 million dollars. About 40,000 students attend CCSF.

She will be the school’s fourth chancellor in five years.

