San Jose plans to sweep multiple encampments after enacting a new policy

San Jose passed a controversial policy last week , allowing the city to fine unhoused individuals who refuse shelter offers. Three refusals in 18 months could result in an arrest.

The updated policy takes effect July 1. Sweeps are expected to run through October.

Todd Langton is the executive director of Agape Silicon Valley which distributes food to San Jose encampments. He says the issue is a lack of shelter in the first place.

"Obviously the biggest problem is there’s nowhere for them to go," says Langton.

Langton’s concern is that clearing encampments will continue to shuffle residents around the city.