Contra Costa County helicopter ready for fire season

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published June 16, 2025 at 2:01 PM PDT
Brocken Inaglory
/
Wikimedia Commons

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District is gearing up for fire season by putting its seasonal firefighting helicopter, Copter 1, back into action.

Stationed at the Byron Wildland Fire Training Center, the helicopter will be available daily for wildfire response operations across the county during daylight hours. 

Copter 1 is capable of carrying 300 gallons of water. It's also equipped with a snorkel and pump system, allowing it to refill from open water sources or portable water tanks set up by ground crews.  

The helicopter is staffed seven days-a-week by an experienced pilot and one of the fire district's aviation officers.

District officials said Copter 1 helps crews reach fires faster, especially in the early stages, when every minute counts.

Copter 1 is expected to remain available throughout the summer and into early fall, depending on fire activity and weather conditions.
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
