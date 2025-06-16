Contra Costa County helicopter ready for fire season

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District is gearing up for fire season by putting its seasonal firefighting helicopter, Copter 1, back into action.

Stationed at the Byron Wildland Fire Training Center, the helicopter will be available daily for wildfire response operations across the county during daylight hours.

Copter 1 is capable of carrying 300 gallons of water. It's also equipped with a snorkel and pump system, allowing it to refill from open water sources or portable water tanks set up by ground crews.

The helicopter is staffed seven days-a-week by an experienced pilot and one of the fire district's aviation officers.

District officials said Copter 1 helps crews reach fires faster, especially in the early stages, when every minute counts.

Copter 1 is expected to remain available throughout the summer and into early fall, depending on fire activity and weather conditions.

