One Planet: How Money and Politics Is Threatening The Endangered Florida panther

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we are speaking with environmental journalist Jimmy Tobias about his yearlong investigation about the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's failure to enforce the Endangered Species Act.

He focuses on the plight of Florida panthers and how a proposed development could seriously damage its habitat, even shoving it toward extinction. Today, there are only 120 to 130 Florida panthers left in the wild.

Guest:

Jimmy Tobias, investigative reporter and contributor to The Nation and The Guardian

Web Resources:

The Intercept: DEFANGED: Money and Politics Could Doom the Florida Panther — and the Endangered Species Act

Tampa Bay Times: Fate of the Florida panther could rest on this Collier County housing plan