One Planet: The Future Of Environmental Justice & Ex-Michigan Gov. Indicted In Flint Water Crisis

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we are marking MLK day by discussing the road ahead for the environmental justice movement, and what should be done to reverse the Trump administration's anti-environment policies and their impacts on frontline communites.

Last week, the Michigan Attorney General’s Office announced criminal charges for eight former state officials, including the state’s former Gov. Rick Snyder, for their alleged roles in the Flint water crisis. What should justice look like for residents of Flint affected by the crisis?

Guests:

Mustafa Santiago Ali, Vice President of Environmental Justice, Climate, and Community Revitalization at the National Wildlife Federation

Dr. Pamela Pugh, environmental health and social justice advocate, and the Vice President of the Michigan State Board of Education

Web Resources:

Mother Jones: Mustafa Santiago Ali Describes the Path Forward for Environmental Justice

Nature: Biden’s pick to head US environment agency heartens scientists

MLive.com: Flint residents, city leaders say justice falls short after announcement of water crisis charges

Inside Climate News: Activists Eye a Superfund Reboot Under Biden With a Focus on Environmental Justice and Climate Change