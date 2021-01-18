 One Planet: The Future Of Environmental Justice & Ex-Michigan Gov. Indicted In Flint Water Crisis | KALW
Related Program: 
Your Call

One Planet: The Future Of Environmental Justice & Ex-Michigan Gov. Indicted In Flint Water Crisis

By Malihe Razazan 1 minute ago
  • Authorities investigating the Flint water crisis executed new search warrants for the cell phones of the former governor and dozens of other officials
    Authorities investigating the Flint water crisis executed new search warrants for the cell phones of the former governor and dozens of other officials
    (Photo: Flint Rising/Facebook)

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we are marking MLK day by discussing the road ahead for the environmental justice movement, and what should be done to reverse the Trump administration's anti-environment policies and their impacts on frontline communites. 

Last week, the Michigan Attorney General’s Office announced criminal charges for eight former state officials, including the state’s former Gov. Rick Snyder, for their alleged roles in the Flint water crisis. What should justice look like for residents of Flint affected by the crisis?

Guests:

Mustafa Santiago Ali, Vice President of Environmental Justice, Climate, and Community Revitalization at the National Wildlife Federation

 

Dr. Pamela Pugh, environmental health and social justice advocate, and the Vice President of the Michigan State Board of Education

 Web Resources:

Mother Jones: Mustafa Santiago Ali Describes the Path Forward for Environmental Justice

Nature: Biden’s pick to head US environment agency heartens scientists

MLive.com: Flint residents, city leaders say justice falls short after announcement of water crisis charges

 

Inside Climate News: Activists Eye a Superfund Reboot Under Biden With a Focus on Environmental Justice and Climate Change

 

 

Tags: 
Mustafa Ali
Dr. Pamela Pugh
Flint water crisis
environmental justice
Biden
climate change

Related Content

Your Call

By Debi Kennedy Nov 29, 2013

Your Call rebroadcast of Rose Aguilar in conversation with Robert Mcchesney  11/29/13 