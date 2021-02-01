One Planet: California’s Ecological Crisis And Our Relationship With Its Wild Places

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we are speaking with Sacramento Bee environment reporter Ryan Sabalow about his five part investigation, Nothing Wild.

Invasive grasses are causing fires to explode, thousands of water birds are dying miserable deaths, and the sage grouse is at risk of disappearing forever. Sabalow explores California’s ecological crisis and our relationship with its wild places.

Guest:

Ryan Sabalow, environment and investigative reporter at The Sacramento Bee

Web Resources:

The Sacramento Bee: ‘We can’t just walk away.’ California’s wild places are under siege and dying

BBC: The largest dam-removal in US history