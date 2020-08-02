Mon 8/3 on City Visions: COVID Exposes Racial Health Gap In Bay Area

According to federal data, African Americans and Latinos are three times as likely as white Americans to become infected with COVID-19 and twice as likely to die from the virus. Similar disparities persist in California. We'll talk about what accounts for the numbers and how to improve the health of local communities of color amid the pandemic, and after. Plus, an update on the pandemic in the Bay Area.

Guests:

Dr. Tony Iton, senior vice president for Healthy Communities, California Endowment; former director, Alameda County Health Department.

Dr. Kristen Bibbens-Domingo, professor of epidemiology, USCF

Levi Sumagaysay, reporter, Marketwatch; co-producer, Race and Coronavirus podcast and newsletter.

Erin Allday, health reporter, San Francisco Chronicle

Peter Chin-Hong, infectious diseases specialist, UCSF