KALW's 2020 Local Voter Guide

- Proposition 14: Stem Cell Research Bond
- Proposition 15: Commercial Property Taxes
- Proposition 16: Affirmative Action Amendment
- Proposition 17: Voting Eligibility For People On Parole
- Proposition 18: Lowering The Legal Voting Age
- Proposition 19: Property Tax Transfers and Fire Suppression Funding
- Proposition 20: Revising Prison Reforms
- Proposition 21: Rent Control
- Proposition 22: App-Based Drivers
- Proposition 23: Dialysis Clinics, Round 2
- Proposition 24: Digital Privacy
- Proposition 25: Replacing Cash Bail With Risk Assessments
- Measure V: Renewing Unincorporated Areas' Utility
- Measure W: Sales Tax To Tackle Homelessness
- Measure X: Fire Department Bond
- Measure QQ: Youth Voting in School Board Elections
- Measure RR: Remove $1,000 Limit On Fines
- Measure S1: Accountability For Oakland Police
- Measure A: Health And Homelessness, Parks, And Streets Bond
- Measure B: Sanitation and Streets Department
- Measure C: Diversity On Boards
- Measure D: Sheriff's Department Oversight
- Measure E: Police Department Staffing Levels
- Measure F: Overhauling Business Taxes
- Measure G: Youth Voting In Local Elections
- Measure H: Save Our Small Businesses Initiative
- Measure I: Real Estate Transfer Tax
- Measure J: Parcel Tax For Schools And Teachers
- Measure K: Authorizing 10,000 Units of Affordable Housing
- Measure L: The 'Overpaid Executive' Tax
- SF, San Mateo, and Santa Clara Counties Measure RR: Caltrain Sales Tax
- Measure Y & R: Future City Development Plan
- Measure T: Nature Preservation Parcel Tax
- Measure O: Funding Mental Health Services With Quarter Cent Sales Tax
- Measure P: Expanding County Sheriff's Oversight
