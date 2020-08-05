 California Proposition 24: Digital Privacy | KALW

California Proposition 24: Digital Privacy

By 54 minutes ago
  • by Cerillion Skyline accessed flickr user Dominic Smith / Resized

Proposition 24 is about consumer data privacy laws in California. And it’s a complicated one.

Two years ago, Governor Jerry Brown signed into law the California Consumer Privacy Act, or the CCPA. It was the first state law in the country to protect consumers’ personal information. 

But the group that campaigned for that act to be passed, says that it didn’t go far enough. Now they’re campaigning to expand the CCPA.

The proposed amendments include a lot of nitty gritty details. Basically, it outlines even further the provisions for collecting and sharing consumer information. It would also create a new government agency to enforce the CCPA. 

The proposition’s only supporter is the group that originally campaigned for the bill in 2018. Its sole funding comes from that organization’s chairperson, Alastair Mactaggart — a San Francisco-based real estate developer. His PAC has raised over $4 million.

There are no official opponents of Proposition 24. But that doesn’t mean it doesn’t have any critics. The ACLU of Northern California says that Proposition 24 doesn’t really protect consumer privacy. It actually adds loopholes to protect corporate profits — like allowing businesses to reduce the quality of services if customers  opt-out of sharing their data.

A vote yes on Proposition 24 would amend consumer data privacy laws. A vote no would keep consumer privacy in California as it is.

Tags: 
Election Briefs
2020 elections
2020 Election Briefs
Elections

Related Content

California Proposition 18: Lowering The Legal Voting Age

By Jul 27, 2020

Proposition 18 proposes to allow 17-year-olds to vote in a primary election if the voter will turn 18 by the time of the general election.

California Proposition 16: Affirmative Action Amendment

By Valen Iricibar Jul 22, 2020
Amtec Photos / amtec.us.com / Creative Commons

In a nutshell, Proposition 16 is about repealing Proposition 209, which passed back in 1996.

California Proposition 14: Stem Cell Research Bond

By Jul 20, 2020
Bryan Jones / Flickr Creative Commons / used under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

In 2004, Californians approved a $3 bllion bond to fund stem cell research. That money has been pretty much used up and the original backers want to replenish it. Prop 14 is a five-point $5 billion bond to pay for future stem cell research, training, and trials.

California Proposition 17: Voting Eligibility For People On Parole

By Jul 23, 2020

Proposition 17 would let people who are on parole for felony convictions vote — that’s more than 50,000 people.

California Proposition 15: Commercial Property Taxes

By Jul 21, 2020
JGKlein / Creative Commons

California’s Proposition 15 is an amendment to the state constitution that would update how the state assesses property taxes. 