ICE Rejects California Law, Arrests People At Courthouse

U.S. immigration agents have arrested two people at a Northern California courthouse, flouting a new state law requiring a judicial warrant to make immigration arrests inside such facilities.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents made the arrests Tuesday at Sonoma County Superior Court. The action prompted an outcry from officials who say it undermines local authority and deters immigrants who are in the country illegally from participating in the justice system. ICE said California's law does not supersede federal laws that allow officers to arrest people who are in the country illegally. The Trump administration has said it would escalate immigration enforcement across the country in jurisdictions with sanctuary policies.