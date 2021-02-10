How The San Francisco/Marin Food Bank Is Meeting Rising Demand

Food banks have had to get creative to reach a growing number of people in need during the pandemic. Today we meet a woman who helps run outdoor pop-up pantries. Then, we go behind-the-scenes of the San Francisco/Marin Food Bank distribution center. And, we talk to the new executive director of the food bank about how they’re meeting the rising demand for help.
- Helping Fight Food Insecurity, One Bag At A Time
- Behind The Scenes At The San Francisco Food Bank
- A Conversation With SF/Marin Food Bank’s New Director Tanis Crosby
