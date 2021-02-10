How The San Francisco/Marin Food Bank Is Meeting Rising Demand

Food banks have had to get creative to reach a growing number of people in need during the pandemic. Today we meet a woman who helps run outdoor pop-up pantries. Then, we go behind-the-scenes of the San Francisco/Marin Food Bank distribution center. And, we talk to the new executive director of the food bank about how they’re meeting the rising demand for help.

Tune into KALW 91.7 FM Monday-Thursday at 5 p.m. or subscribe to the podcast to listen on-demand.