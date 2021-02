The Bay Area’s hunger crisis was here long before COVID-19, with 1 in 5 residents considered food insecure. But ever since the shutdown last year, the need has nearly doubled. That makes organizations like the San Francisco/Marin Food Bank more essential than ever.

But, how is the food bank meeting the growing demand? I talked with incoming executive director of the San Francisco/Marin Food Bank Tanis Crosby to find out.

Click the play button above to listen to the interview.