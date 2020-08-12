On this edition of Your Call, investigative journalist Jean Guerrero discusses her new book, Hatemonger: Stephen Miller, Donald Trump, and the White Nationalist Agenda.

It explores how the 34-year-old became one of the most influential advisors in the White House. He’s crafted Donald Trump’s xenophobic speeches and designed immigration policies to expand the wall, ban Muslims, and separate families. What do you want to know about Stephen Miller and what his agenda is if Trump is reelected?

Guest:

Jean Guerrero, award-winning investigative journalist covering the border for KPBS, and author of Hatemonger: Stephen Miller, Donald Trump, and the White Nationalist Agenda

