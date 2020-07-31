 Folk Music & Beyond: Cabin Fever! | KALW
Folk Music & Beyond

Folk Music & Beyond: Cabin Fever!

By JoAnn Mar 1 hour ago
  • John McCutcheon
John McCutcheon, folk singer extraordinaire, is our special guest this Saturday (8/1) 3 pm on KALW’s Folk Music & Beyond.  John will talk about his latest recording “Cabin Fever”, his brand new collection of songs he wrote while in self-quarantine earlier this year.  One of the most moving songs is “The Night John Prine Died”, about his good friend and fellow singer-songwriter John Prine who passed away a few months ago from Covid19.

Listening Options:  Tune in at 91.7 if you live in our immediate signal area.  If you’re outside of the San Francisco Bay Area, listen on-line https://www.kalw.org/#stream/0

Can’t listen to the program this Saturday?   The show will be archived for one week following the broadcast https://www.kalw.org/programs/folk-music-beyond

Tags: 
covid19
shelter in place
folk music