Exploring the legends of Twin Peaks

By Lezak Shallat 5 minutes ago
  • Courtesy of Flickr user Nicolas Raymond, used under CC. Resized and Recropped.
    Courtesy of Flickr user Nicolas Raymond, used under CC. Resized and Recropped.

 

In this Audiograph, we go to Twin Peaks, a signature San Francisco landmark and a focus of the city's history and legends. The Ohlone believed the peaks were once a single mountain, united as husband and wife, but they argued so much, the great spirit split them apart.

"Twin Peaks itself is sacred. You can't touch it, you can't build up there. And thankfully so. I just see that it's going to be taking care of. I think people realize what a treasure it is."

This story was originally published in March of 2017. Audiograph is a radio project mapping the Bay Area’s sonic signature, telling the story of where you live and the people who live there with you. 

 

