DA Candidate Nancy Tung Wants To Take Politics Out Of The Prosecutor’s Office

Nancy Tung is a longtime prosecutor running to be San Francisco’s next district attorney. She says San Francisco prosecutors need a leader who can make hard choices that aren’t necessarily politically popular.

She once worked as a prosecutor in the city, before transferring to Alameda County’s District Attorney’s office. She wants to improve public safety by cracking down on open-air drug dealing, and car break ins. She does not want to eliminate money bail or close down juvenile hall. Tung came into the studios to talk about how she would do things differently.

