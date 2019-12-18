Crab Season In The Bay Area Begins, Despite Whale Delays

For many people in the Bay Area, the holidays aren’t complete without a big meal of fresh dungeness crab. The commercial season was supposed to begin on November 15th, just in time for Thanksgiving. But this year, fishermen had to wait a month to set their traps.

Late starts have been more common in recent years. And every day of missed fishing can cost the crab industry thousands of dollars. This year, the delay is because of a big lawsuit, and big whales.

Crab season opened just a few days ago, and KALW’S Angela Johnston was down at the docks as the boats came in.