 COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Efficacy Against Variants & What Can You Do After Getting Vaccinated? | KALW
Your Call

COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Efficacy Against Variants & What Can You Do After Getting Vaccinated?

By Lea Ceasrine & Rose Aguilar 3 hours ago
  • Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine being administered at the Naval Medical Center San Diego in December.
    U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Elisha Smith

On this edition of Your Call, we are taking your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in California and discussing vaccine efficacy against variants of the virus. California, a state with almost 40 million residents, has now administered more than 10.5 million doses.

Over 50 percent of seniors have now received a shot. The state is also reserving 40 percent of its supply for low-income residents in nearly 450 zip codes. What questions do you have?

Guests:

Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, infectious disease physician and professor of medicine at University of California San Francisco

Anna Maria Barry-Jester, senior correspondent for Kaiser Health News & California Healthline

Web Resources: 

Find out if it’s your turn to get the vaccine / or call: 1-833-422-4255 

Volunteer to work at a vaccination site for a four hour shift and get the vaccine

Health conditions/high risk eligibility beginning March 15

CalMatters, Barbara Feder Ostrov and Ana B. Ibarra: California upends how it’s divvying up scarce vaccines

NBC Bay Area: California Counties Don't Want Blue Shield's Vaccine Program  

The New York Times, Lauren Leatherby and Scott Reinhard: More Contagious Variant Is Spreading Fast in U.S., Even as Overall Cases Level Off

