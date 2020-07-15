The COVID-19 Crisis Has Taken A Mental Health Toll

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the pandemic’s mental health toll. More than 30% of adults in the US reported symptoms of anxiety or depression, according to a new Kaiser Family Foundation poll. Public health officials fear unemployment rates will lead to higher suicides.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number is 800.273.8255. We discuss resources like teletherapy, free counseling for frontline workers, and the Crisis Text Line.

Guests:

Dr. Jonathan Singer, associate professor of social work at Loyola University Chicago and President of the American Association of Suicidology

Dr. Christine Moutier, Chief Medical Officer at the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Web Resources:

Free/sliding scale mental health resource in the Bay Area: Freedom Community Clinic

Quartz, Alexandra Ossola: Covid-19’s hidden mental health crisis

The New York Times: ‘I Couldn’t Do Anything’: The Virus and an E.R. Doctor’s Suicide

The Atlantic, Olga Khazan: Why Suicide Rates Among Millennials Are Rising

USA Today: As suicide, addiction death projections soar amid COVID-19, treatment centers struggle to stay alive too

The Washington Post, William Wan: The coronavirus pandemic is pushing America into a mental health crisis