City Visions: How do we pay for public education?

In the 1970s, California ranked 7th out of all states in per pupil funding. Now it's 41st in the nation according to Governor Gavin Newsom. The education budget line is robust, but most Californians think it is not enough. How does the state pay for public education, K through college? Will the new Prop. 13, a $15 billion bond measure, change the landscape? What about efforts to reform the old Prop 13, which restricted property taxes that were used to pay for schools?

Guests:

Ricardo Cano, Education Reporter, Cal Matters;

Ted Lempert, President, Children Now and former founding CEO of EdVoice; and

Sean Walsh, Principal, Wilson Walsh George Ross Consulting.