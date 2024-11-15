North San Jose experiences more school closures

The Berryessa Union School District in the South Bay has to reduce its operating budget by $6 million out of nearly $100 million.

The district announced earlier this year that it will be closing three schools. Parents and students showed up to a school board meeting on Tuesday to rally behind their schools.

The district presented data on low enrollment and shrinking class sizes. Several additional ways to address the deficit were also presented, including renting out empty properties and layoffs.

California public schools have experienced declining enrollment due to factors like low birth rates, high cost of living , and families relocating.