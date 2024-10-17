© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Turmoil continues in SFUSD school closures

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published October 17, 2024 at 6:00 AM PDT
Joe Eskenazi
Joe Eskenazi
Mission Local’s Senior Editor, Joe Eskenazi

This interview aired on the October 17, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.

Click the play button above to listen.

The San Francisco Unified School district is looking into closing some of its schools. But the long awaited notice about which campuses would be shuttered was released weeks past the due date... And turned out to just be preliminary. Once again, SFUSD parents, students and educators are left waiting, with more questions than answers.
Tags
Crosscurrents Education
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid