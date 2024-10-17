Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents
Turmoil continues in SFUSD school closures
This interview aired on the October 17, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.
The San Francisco Unified School district is looking into closing some of its schools. But the long awaited notice about which campuses would be shuttered was released weeks past the due date... And turned out to just be preliminary. Once again, SFUSD parents, students and educators are left waiting, with more questions than answers.