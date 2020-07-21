 Binah: Dr. Larry Brilliant And The Eradication Of Small Pox | KALW
Binah

Binah: Dr. Larry Brilliant And The Eradication Of Small Pox

Dr. Larry Brilliant describes his life trajectory when love, compassion, and determination met the right circumstances to effect the eradication of one of the worst pandemics in human history. He is an epidemiologist, technologist and philanthropist, notable for his 1973–76 work with the World Health Organization, helping to successfully stamp out smallpox.

He was joined in conversation by Rabbi Sydney Mintz of Congregation Emanu-El, upon the release of his memoir, Sometimes Brilliant: The Impossible Adventure of a Spiritual Seeker and Visionary Physician Who Helped Conquer the Worst Disease in History, in 2017.

Larry Brilliant
Rabbi Sydney Mintz
Binah

