American Oligarchs: The Kushners, The Trumps, & The Marriage Of Money & Power

On this edition of Your Call, we speak with Andrea Bernstein, co-host of the award-winning podcast, Trump, Inc., about her new book, American Oligarchs: The Kushners, the Trumps, and the Marriage of Money and Power.

Bernstein argues that in building and maintaining their dynastic wealth, the Trump and Kushner families came to embody the rising nationalism and inequality that has pushed the US to the brink of oligarchy. What questions do you have about these families and their rise to power?

Guest:

Andrea Bernstein, co-host of the WNYC/ProPublica podcast, Trump, Inc. and author of American Oligarchs: The Kushners, the Trumps, and the Marriage of Money and Power

Web Resources:

The New Yorker: Who Is Jared Kushner?

NY Times: Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Report Up to $135 Million in 2018 Income

The Atlantic: The Billion-Dollar Disinformation Campaign to Reelect the President

CBS News: The rise of the Trump and Kushner dynasties