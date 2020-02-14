138: How Actor Amber Tamblyn Created Her Own Role: Feminist Activist

Hear how Amber Tamblyn presaged the #MeToo Movement with an OpEd about believing women;

how she went from actress to activist and advocate for women's rights--and defined her own role in the feminist movement--and you'll hear how we can all play a role in leading change. Amber wrote a book about her evolution, called "Era of Ignition: Coming of Age in a Time of Rage and Revolution". It's part memoir, part manifesto, part call to action.

To listen to this episode, subscribe to the Inflection Point podcast to hear it when it’s released. The podcast schedule is not always the same as the radio schedule.

https://link.chtbl.com/inflectionpointepisodes