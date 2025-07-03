KALW Almanac - Thursday July 3, 2025

Today is Thursday, the 3rd of July of 2025,

July 3 is the 184th day of the year

181 days remain until the end of the year.

81 days until autumn begins

Sunrise at 5:52:51 am

and sunset will be at 8:35:27 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 42 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:14:09 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 62.8°F.

The first low tide was at 12:28 am at 1.65 feet

The first high tide will be at 5:59 am at 3.61 feet

The next low tide at 11:29 am at 1.9 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach this evening will be at 6:13 pm at 5.62 feet

The Moon is currently 56.6% visible

It's the First Quarter moon

We'll have a Full Moon in 7 days next Thursday 10th of July of 2025 at 1:37 pm

Today is....

American Redneck Day

Disobedience Day

National Chocolate Wafer Day

National Compliment Your Mirror Day

National Eat Your Beans Day

National Fried Clam Day

National Independent Beer Run Day

Plastic Bag Free Day

Stay Out of the Sun Day

Today is also....

Emancipation Day (United States Virgin Islands)

Independence Day, celebrates the liberation of Minsk from Nazi occupation by Soviet troops in 1944 (Belarus)

The start of the Dog Days according to the Old Farmer's Almanac but not according to established meaning in most European cultures

Women's Day (Myanmar)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share cake and ice cream with....

1854 – Leoš Janáček, Czech composer and theorist (died 1928)

1870 – R. B. Bennett, Canadian lawyer and politician, 11th Prime Minister of Canada (died 1947)

1878 – George M. Cohan, American father of musical comedy (Phantom President; Give My Regards to Broadway), born in Providence, Rhode Island (died 1942)

1883 – Franz Kafka, Czech-Austrian author (died 1924)

1901 – Ruth Crawford Seeger, American composer (died 1953)

1908 – M. F. K. Fisher, American author (died 1992)

1913 – Dorothy Kilgallen, American journalist, actress, and author (died 1965)

1923 – Johnny Hartman, American jazz ballad singer (John Coltrane and Johnny Hartman - "My One And Only Love"), born in Houma, Louisiana (d. 1983)

1935 – Cheo Feliciano, Puerto Rican-American singer-songwriter (died 2014)

1940 – Lamar Alexander, American lawyer and politician, 5th United States Secretary of Education

1940 – Fontella Bass, American R&B and soul singer and songwriter ("Rescue Me"), born in St Louis, Missouri (d. 2012)

1947 – Dave Barry, American journalist and author

1951 – Jean-Claude Duvalier, Haitian politician, 41st President of Haiti (died 2014)

1952 – Laura Branigan, American singer-songwriter (died 2004)

1956 – Montel Williams, American talk show host and television personality

1957 – Poly Styrene, British musician (died 2011)

1962 – Tom Cruise, American actor and producer

1964 – Yeardley Smith, American actress, voice actress, comedian and writer

1971 – Julian Assange, Australian journalist, publisher, and activist, founded WikiLeaks

1980 – Olivia Munn, American actress and television host

....and on this day in history....

1035 – William the Conqueror becomes the Duke of Normandy, reigning until 1087.

1608 – Québec City is founded by Samuel de Champlain.

1819 – The Bank for Savings in the City of New-York, the first savings bank in the United States, opens.

1839 – The first state normal school in the United States, the forerunner to today's Framingham State University, opens in Lexington, Massachusetts with three students.

1848 – Governor-General Peter von Scholten emancipates all remaining slaves in the Danish West Indies.

1852 – Congress establishes the United States' 2nd mint in San Francisco.

1884 – Dow Jones & Company publishes its first stock average.

1886 – The New-York Tribune becomes the first newspaper to use a linotype machine, eliminating typesetting by hand.

1890 – Idaho is admitted as the 43rd U.S. state.

1938 – World speed record for a steam locomotive is set in England, by the Mallard, which reaches a speed of 125.88 miles per hour (202.58 km/h).

1952 – The Constitution of Puerto Rico is approved by the United States Congress.

1973 – David Bowie retires his stage persona Ziggy Stardust with the surprise announcement that it is "the last show that we'll ever do" on the last day of the Ziggy Stardust Tour.

1996 – British Prime Minister John Major announced the Stone of Scone would be returned to Scotland.

