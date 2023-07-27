Dozens of drug cases could be dropped in SFPD scandal

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that the cases all involve Officer Christina Hayes, who was taken off the streets in June after her relationship with a confidential source was disclosed.

According to federal court records, Hayes allegedly divulged confidential information and attempted to impede a criminal investigation of the source.

Prosecutors in San Francisco and Alameda counties have been reviewing cases involving Hayes, a longtime narcotics officer, who has frequently testified in drug-related cases. So far, the San Francisco District Attorney’s office has dropped 22 cases involving Hayes – including one with enough fentanyl to kill two million people.

An internal police investigation of Hayes’ alleged misconduct is continuing.

San Francisco is in the midst of another crackdown on open-air drug markets in the city’s Tenderloin. That effort includes beefed-up patrols by the SFPD and has been bolstered recently by the California Highway Patrol and the California Army National Guard.