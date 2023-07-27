© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

Dozens of drug cases could be dropped in SFPD scandal

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published July 27, 2023 at 12:16 PM PDT
Scoutnurse
/
Flickr / Creative Commons

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that the cases all involve Officer Christina Hayes, who was taken off the streets in June after her relationship with a confidential source was disclosed.

According to federal court records, Hayes allegedly divulged confidential information and attempted to impede a criminal investigation of the source.

Prosecutors in San Francisco and Alameda counties have been reviewing cases involving Hayes, a longtime narcotics officer, who has frequently testified in drug-related cases. So far, the San Francisco District Attorney’s office has dropped 22 cases involving Hayes – including one with enough fentanyl to kill two million people.

An internal police investigation of Hayes’ alleged misconduct is continuing.

San Francisco is in the midst of another crackdown on open-air drug markets in the city’s Tenderloin. That effort includes beefed-up patrols by the SFPD and has been bolstered recently by the California Highway Patrol and the California Army National Guard.

Tags
Politics & Government Bay Area News
Sunni Khalid
See stories by Sunni Khalid