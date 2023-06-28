SFMTA receives $30 million in federal funding

Mayor London Breed and The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency announced that the SFMTA was awarded a $30 million grant from the U.S. Dept. of Transportation.

The funds will go towards setting up 18 vehicle charging stations at two Muni bus yards – part of the Building Progress Program, a more than two billion dollar, multi-year effort to repair, renovate, and update the city’s facilities to transition Muni into an electric fleet.

Jeff Tumlin, director of transportation at SFMTA said (Quote)"We have the greenest fleet in North America and are committed to ensuring our battery electric buses will deliver the same environmental benefits and service features.”

The SFMTA purchased 12 40-feet zero-emission battery electric buses and is testing them in service throughout the city to evaluate how they perform on packed and hilly routes to meet that goal.

The California Air Resources Board mandated that all public transit agencies in the state transition fully to zero-emission buses by 2040.