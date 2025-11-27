The Authoritarian Playbook: Human & environmental cost of Project 2025

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing the devastating effects of Project 2025, which Donald Trump said he knew nothing about before the election and then embraced once he returned to the White House.

According to the Project 2025 Tracker , 48 percent of the proposals in the far-right conservative playbook have been implemented since Trump returned to office, including massive cuts to social services, restrictions on reproductive rights, and attacks on civil servants.

The New Republic reports that for an agency that never existed, DOGE did an impressive amount of damage. It shut down the US Agency for International Development, eliminating or placing on administrative leave about 10,000 people. The consequence, according to the Boston University epidemiologist Brooke Nichols, was the death of about 640,000 people, of whom about 430,000 were children. Here’s an efficiency statistic you won’t find on DOGE’s website: For every USAID worker fired, DOGE killed about 64 people.

Guests:

Skye Perryman , president and CEO of Democracy Forward

Lisa Graves , founder of True North Research, co-host of the podcast Legal AF, writer of the Grave Injustice Substack newsletter, served as senior advisor in all three branches of the federal government, including as chief counsel for nominations for the Senate Judiciary Committee for Senator Patrick Leahy, and author of Without Precedent: How Chief Justice Roberts and His Accomplices Rewrote the Constitution and Dismantled Our Rights

Resources:

The New Republic: DOGE May Be Dead, but Its Crimes Live On

