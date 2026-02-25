BART tax? / Tariff ruling impact / The book "Why Fly"

* The California Chamber of Commerce will weigh in on the impact of the Supreme Court’s ruling on tariffs on Friday.

Guest: Susanne Stirling, Senior Vice President of International Affairs at the California Chamber of Commerce.

* We’ll look at the pros and cons of a proposed new tax to fill in BART’s huge budget shortfall. Are we too taxed already? What do YOU think is the best path forward for our struggling public transit system?

Guests:

Laura Tolkoff, Transportation Policy Director at SPUR

Jay Donde, Co-Founder and President of The Briones Society.

* Bay Area author Caroline Paul will discuss her new book Why Fly: Seeking Awe, Healing, and Our True Selves In the Sky. Caroline will also be holding book talks on 2/24 at Clio’s Books in Oakland and on 2/26 at Bookshop West Portal in San Francisco.

News Quiz Answers:

First question: According to the Chinese zodiac, what animal year are we celebrating in 2026?

Answer: The Year of the Fire Horse

Bonus question: Who is serving as grand marshal for this year’s parade in San Francisco?

Answer: Eileen Gu

For more info:

The Year of the Fire Horse is back—for the first time in 60 years

Olympic star and SF native Eileen Gu to lead Chinese New Year Parade

Second question: Can you name one of the peaks where snow fell last week?

Answer: Mt. Diablo, Mt. Hamilton, Mt. St. Helena

For more info: Snow covers parts of the Bay Area

Third question: The state health department reports that between late November and early February there were four deaths and 40 hospitalizations linked to consumption of dangerous mushrooms. What is the common name of the toxic mushroom responsible for most of these poisonings?

Answer: Death Cap Mushroom

For more info: ‘Unprecedented’ spate of toxic mushroom illnesses jar California

Host: Ethan Elkind, Anne Harper

Producers: Wendy Holcombe and Chris Nooney